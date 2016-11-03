Pakistan train crash leaves 20 dead; dozens injured

Story highlights Two express trains crashed near the city's Landhi station

Each train can carry more than 1,200 passengers

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A train collision near Karachi's Landhi railway station killed 20 people and injured 65 others Thursday morning.

The incident occurred when the Zakaria Express train from Multan collided with Fareed Express from Lahore, according to Ashraf Lanjaar, director general of operations at the Ministry of Railways.

Both trains run every 15 minutes from their respective stations during morning rush hour. The Zakaria train has a capacity of 1,232 people and the Fareed train 1,320.

The Fareed Express was already standing at Landhi Railway station when Zakaria Express crashed into it. It appears that the driver of Zakaria express ignored the signals on the line, according to Lanjaar. The station is on the Karachi city main line.

CNN Map

Video from the scene shows extensive damage to at least one train carriage, with rescue and relief and other officials on the scene.

