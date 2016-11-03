Breaking News

Thousands rally in Jakarta over governor's alleged blasphemy

Muslim protesters march on Jakarta&#39;s governor&#39;s office on Friday, November 4. Tens of thousands of Muslims descended upon the Indonesian capital demanding Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama be prosecuted on accusations that he committed blasphemy.
An estimated 200,000 people converge on the center of the Indonesian capital to demand the arrest of its minority-Christian governor on November 4.
Muslim leaders broadcast their message as they march past Jakarta&#39;s governor&#39;s office on November 4.
Indonesian riot police are on standby in the compound of the governor&#39;s office on November 4.
Protesters sit atop a speaker system during the demonstration on November 4.
Indonesian policewomen stand guard during the protest outside Jakarta&#39;s City Hall on November 4.
Female Muslim protesters march outside the governor&#39;s office on November 4.
Indonesian Muslims march toward the presidential palace on November 4.
Indonesian soldiers on patrol at Monas, the national monument, on Thursday, November 3, ahead of planned protests on Friday.
Story highlights

  • Police estimate 200,000 people are marching through Jakarta
  • President and police call for calm, order

(CNN)Thousands of protesters waving flags are marching through Jakarta demanding the ouster of the city's governor, who has been accused of blasphemy against Muslims.

Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, is alleged to have insulted Islam by criticizing his opponents' use of a Quranic verse in a stump speech.
    Police estimated 200,000 people took to the streets, CNN Indonesia reported. Many shouted inflammatory slogans, such as "kill Ahok," and "kill Ahok for insulting Islam."
    Others carried signs demanding the death penalty for the official, and many marched with masks covering their faces to obscure their identities.
    As many as 18,000 police and military personnel have been deployed for Friday's protest, and an inner ring of approximately 100 armed military guards are outside the Governor's residence, CNN Indonesia says.
    The rally started at Istiqlal Mosque and ends at the Presidential palace.
    There are fears that ISIS, and al-Qaeda, through its Indonesian proxy Jemaah Islamiyah, could seek to ferment violence.
    During a November 1 discussion on the rally at the Wahid Institute, Sidney Jones, Jakarta-based director of the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, explored the influence of foreign jihadists on the protesters.
    She said jihadist-run accounts on social media urged sympathizers of these groups to fan the flame of jihad in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation.
    Police have called on demonstrators to exercise their right to protest and freedom of expression in a peaceful manner. Residents have been warned to avoid the protest route and avoid sharing "unclear... provocative and incorrect information" on social media, Police Chief Tito Karnavian said in a statement.
    The rally originates at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta and will end at the Presidential palace. Governments, including the UK and Australia, have urged their citizens in the city to exercise caution.

    Blasphemy claims

    Conservative Islamist opponents say that Ahok, who is a Christian of Chinese descent, should not administer a Muslim-majority city.
    They had previously quoted a verse from the Muslim holy book at a rally, which warns against Muslims allying themselves with non-believers.
    Ahok is a key ally of President Joko Widodo and was his deputy when Widodo -- also known as Jokowi -- was governor of Jakarta. Ahok is now the frontrunner in the 2017 gubernatorial race.
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo with Ahok after the latter&#39;s swearing in as governor on November 19, 2014.
    Jokowi has called for calm and is seeking support from Prabowo Subianto, his opponent in next year's presidential election.
    Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, whose son is running against Ahok, made a speech two days ago calling for the governor to be persecuted to placate the Islamist opposition and quell the protests.
    Protesters gather on October 14, calling for Ahok arrest and imprisonment.
    Insufficient action

    There are suggestions that Jokowi's government isn't doing enough to buttress against Islamist hardliners.
    When video of Ahok speaking out against the Quranic verse appeared online in October, there was widespread outrage from conservative, religious quarters, but at the time, critics say, the government did little to dampen down extremist reaction.
    "Pluralist politicians, like President Jokowi, were silent," Jones wrote at the beginning of November.
    "No one said, 'Let's stop this in it tracks.' Neither the President nor Vice-President did anything to try to cool tempers."

    Journalist Yosef Riadi contributed to this report.