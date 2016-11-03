Thousands rally in Jakarta over governor's alleged blasphemy

Story highlights Police estimate 200,000 people are marching through Jakarta

President and police call for calm, order

(CNN) Thousands of protesters waving flags are marching through Jakarta demanding the ouster of the city's governor, who has been accused of blasphemy against Muslims.

Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, is alleged to have insulted Islam by criticizing his opponents' use of a Quranic verse in a stump speech.

Police estimated 200,000 people took to the streets, CNN Indonesia reported. Many shouted inflammatory slogans, such as "kill Ahok," and "kill Ahok for insulting Islam."

Protesters going towards Indonesia's presidential palace chanting #TangkapAhok pic.twitter.com/QMGOO7w9N6 — Yosef Riadi (@joestargazer) November 4, 2016

Others carried signs demanding the death penalty for the official, and many marched with masks covering their faces to obscure their identities.

As many as 18,000 police and military personnel have been deployed for Friday's protest, and an inner ring of approximately 100 armed military guards are outside the Governor's residence, CNN Indonesia says.

The rally started at Istiqlal Mosque and ends at the Presidential palace.

Read More