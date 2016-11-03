Story highlights Tens of thousands expected for potentially violent Jakarta rally

President and police call for calm, order

(CNN) Jakarta is bracing for a potentially violent rally demanding the ouster of the city's governor, who has been accused of blasphemy against Muslims.

According to affiliate CNN Indonesia , as many as 18,000 police have been mobilized ahead of the protest against Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, who critics allege insulted Islam when criticizing opponents' use of Quranic verse in a stump speech.

Local media suggest as many as 50,000 people could be on the streets. There are fears that ISIS, and al-Qaeda, through its Indonesian proxy Jemaah Islamiyah, could seek to ferment violence.

Police have called on demonstrators to exercise their right to protest and freedom of expression in a peaceful manner. Residents have been warned to avoid the protest route and avoid sharing "unclear... provocative and incorrect information" on social media, Police Chief Tito Karnavian said in a statement.

The rally is due to begin at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta and will end several hours later at the Presidential palace. Governments, including the UK and Australia, have urged their citizens in the city to exercise caution.

