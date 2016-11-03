(CNN) Two men photographed pretending to surf on a large turtle in the Australian state of Queensland are being investigated by authorities after an image of them went viral.

The photo was originally posted on an Instagram account believed to belong to one of the men in the photo.

"Surfed a tortoise on zee weekend... gnarly duddddeeeee," the poster wrote.

Matt Wright, an Australian wildlife photographer took a screengrab and shared it on his Facebook page, blocking out the original poster's name.

Wright was critical of the photo in his Facebook post writing: "When your brain is the size of a peanut, your thought process is ridiculous. Share this around and let's see if we can get this fool a nice hefty fine."

