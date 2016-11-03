(CNN)Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has lived in London for 11 years, performing at the most prestigious venues in the city and around the world.
But she had never played at the historic St Paul's Cathedral -- until now.
With CNN Style, she was invited to not only perform under its hallowed dome, but to do so alone after hours.
"I don't think I ever imagined I would have the whole place to myself," Benedetti said. "To be able to play what is essentially spiritual music with this space is a moment in time I will always remember. The experience is really awe-inspiring."
Performing the final movement of Johann Sebastian Bach's "Partita in D minor" on her 18th-century Stradivarius, Benedetti said she felt "humbled" by the size of the space.
"It's interesting to play in an overwhelming space like this because you would imagine you'd feel the need to fill all of that air, and actually it does the opposite to you," she said. "It makes you almost protective of your sound and your space."
Watch the video above to see Nicola Benedetti perform an intimate solo in St Paul Cathedral.