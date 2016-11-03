Breaking News

An intimate solo St Paul's Cathedral with Violinist Nicola Benedetti

Updated 9:44 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Nicola Benedetti's night alone at St Paul's Cathedral

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has lived in London for 11 years, performing at the most prestigious venues in the city and around the world.

Rediscovering Paris&#39; most scandalous salons with Ellen von Unwerth
Ellen von Unwerth: Inside Paris' most scandalous salons
But she had never played at the historic St Paul's Cathedral -- until now.
    With CNN Style, she was invited to not only perform under its hallowed dome, but to do so alone after hours.
    "I don't think I ever imagined I would have the whole place to myself," Benedetti said. "To be able to play what is essentially spiritual music with this space is a moment in time I will always remember. The experience is really awe-inspiring."
    Read: A private rendez-vous with the Mona Lisa
    Nicola Benedetti is an award-winning Violinist.
    Nicola Benedetti is an award-winning Violinist.
    Read More
    Performing the final movement of Johann Sebastian Bach's "Partita in D minor" on her 18th-century Stradivarius, Benedetti said she felt "humbled" by the size of the space.
    "It's interesting to play in an overwhelming space like this because you would imagine you'd feel the need to fill all of that air, and actually it does the opposite to you," she said. "It makes you almost protective of your sound and your space."
    Watch the video above to see Nicola Benedetti perform an intimate solo in St Paul Cathedral.