(CNN) Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has lived in London for 11 years, performing at the most prestigious venues in the city and around the world.

But she had never played at the historic St Paul's Cathedral -- until now.

With CNN Style, she was invited to not only perform under its hallowed dome, but to do so alone after hours.

"I don't think I ever imagined I would have the whole place to myself," Benedetti said. "To be able to play what is essentially spiritual music with this space is a moment in time I will always remember. The experience is really awe-inspiring."

Nicola Benedetti is an award-winning Violinist.

