(CNN) He's made fiery speeches. He's boosted his country's minimum wage four times this year. And he's vowed opponents won't succeed in removing him from power.

Now Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is taking a new tack as he tries to negotiate his way out of a mounting political crisis.

He's dancing.

Maduro, who's been in office since 2013 and faces calls for a recall referendum to end his presidency, launched a new radio show Tuesday. Dubbed "La Hora de la Salsa" (Salsa Hour), the program will air daily on weekdays and touch on musical, cultural and political themes, officials said

As the first episode aired, government officials posted videos and photos on social media, showing Maduro salsa dancing with his wife in the radio studio.