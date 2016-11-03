This is what Africans really think of the Chinese

(CNN) Increasing Chinese investment in everything from small food enterprises to massive railway projects across Africa has drawn criticism and warnings of a future dependency on Asia's superpower.

But what do Africans themselves think about Chinese investors? Turns out, they love them.

"But I believe ordinary citizens have a positive sentiment because of the contribution China has made to Africa."

The attitudes vary from country to country, with people in Mali (92%), Niger (84%), and Liberia (81%) being particularly glad to have them around.

"This shows that African citizens are welcoming China's involvement," Chingwete adds.

Show me the money

It appears it's not the Chinese culture or language Africans like best. It's the potential financial investment China brings.

When asked which factors contributed most to China's positive image, it was investment in infrastructure that came out on top.

China invests more in Africa than any other country, with Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Angola among the biggest recipients of Chinese funds.

Infrastructure development, for example highways and railways, is the main area of business for the Chinese in Africa, Chingwete says. They also invest in smaller enterprises and food outlets, according to the report.

Africans also like the Chinese for bringing affordable cars and mobile phones to the continent, says lead author Mogopodi Lekorwe, a professor of Politics at the University of Botswana.

"They used to be very expensive, but because these are now flooding the market, the prices have dropped.

"People can now pick and choose among things that they didn't have access to in the past," he adds.

Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Bridging cultures – Trade and partnership deals between African countries and China have been steadily increasing in recent years. This summer saw the completion of Morocco's Mohammed VI Bridge, a $72m project built by Chinese development group Cover-Mbec. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Whatever the weather – Chinese investment is the leading source of infrastructure spending in Africa. Nigeria accounts for the most umbrella imports, with trade worth $39 million in 2014. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Access all areas – Trade has become increasingly diverse, as typified by recent deals to export elephants from Zimbabwe to China. President Robert Mugabe's government sold 24 elephants to Chinese zoos in 2015, and despite protests from animal welfare groups, the figure will climb again this year. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Cost of smoking – In addition to elephants, Zimbabwe also exports vast quantities of raw tobacco to China. Sales reached a new peak of $575 million in 2014. In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Ben-in disguise – Benin is the leading importer of wigs in Africa, spending $411 million in 2014 on Chinese-made fake hair. The tiny state was also by far the continent's largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Exotic taste – Morocco supported one of the country's most popular habits with tea imports from China worth $211 million in 2014, the most of any African state. Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Right track – Ethiopia supplied its booming construction industry by importing railway track materials worth $60 million in 2014, the highest spend in Africa. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Wealth kick – South Africa was the leading importer of bicycles in 2014, with trade valued at $23 million. Libya followed close behind with $11 million worth of Chinese bikes. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Going overboard – Liberia imported ships worth a continent-high $833 million in 2014, in most cases through the famous port of Monrovia. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Total coverage – China's scarves have found their largest African market in Egypt, which imported supplies worth $45 million in 2014. The nations also have a healthy exchange of carpets, with multi-million dollar supplies traveling in both directions. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Holiday homes – A recent report from the Centre for Chinese Studies at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town documented increased Chinese investment in real estate in South Africa and Mauritius, worth around $740 million in the island state since 2005. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Curtain call – China has also invested heavily in cultural projects across Africa. Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal's new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Stadium diplomacy – 'Stadium diplomacy' has been another feature of Chinese investment, with new arenas in Cameroon, Ghana, and Angola's November 11 stadium in Luanda (pictured). Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Medical aid – Dozens of African hospitals have been built with Chinese funds in recent years. President Xi Jinping inaugurated this hospital and a new university library in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2013. Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Strength in unity – The headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was built with $200 million of Chinese state funds. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Transport upgrades – China's largest commitments in Africa are to infrastructure projects, such as Nigeria's $8.3 billion Lagos-Kano rail line, largely funded through Chinese loans. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Turning the tide – Ghana has been able to mitigate electricity shortages through the Bui Dam on its Western border, which incorporates a 400-megawatt hydropower plant. The $600 million project was constructed by the Sino Hydro company, supported by Chinese state loans. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Fueling development – China has supplied credit worth over $2 billion to an oil refinery project in Angola, although this has been hit with delays. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures Road less traveled – The 50-kilometer, eight-lane Thika superhighway was built by Chinese state-owned construction firm Wu Yi in 2012, and supported with Chinese funding. Hide Caption 19 of 19

But the Chinese are not the only ones looking to do business with African countries. Colonial powers still have an influence, particularly in Francophone countries, Lekorwe says.

However, this influence appears to be waning in some countries, says Chingwete.

"Of the largest players in Africa, China and the U.S. are the main countries."

United States versus China in the race for Africa

Some African countries now prefer the Chinese development model to that of the US and former European colonial powers, the study revealed.

When asked which country would be the best model for the future development of their country, 24% of Africans picked China.

However, across all countries surveyed, the US still came out on top, with nearly a third (30%) of all respondents preferring it.

About one in 10 respondents prefer their former colonial power (13%) or South Africa (11%).

At a closer look, this varies greatly from country to country. Out of the 36 countries surveyed, people from 10 countries were particularly keen on the Chinese development model, with Cameroon, Sudan and Mozambique being the top three.

On the flipside, Liberia, Cape Verde, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Morocco all put the American model above the Chinese.

Some former French colonies said they preferred the French model.

"In Tunisia, Benin, Mauritius and Burkina Faso, for example, there is still some level of influence from France which they find positive, and so they choose France's development model," Chingwete says.

South Africa scored particularly high in neighboring countries such as Lesotho, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Poor quality products?

It's not all rosy, however. Negative opinions of China are present among Africans too, with some saying that Chinese products weren't always of the highest quality.

They are also afraid of losing jobs to the Chinese, and some say they can't compete with the Chinese work ethic, Lekorwe says.

"The Chinese are available 24 hours to do work, whereas a local will say: 'Look, I have a family here.'"

"That's some of the things that people have been complaining about, but they certainly do have a positive image overall."

Kenya's new $13bn railway was funded by China.

China's global image

Globally, the attitude towards China is somewhat positive, according to a 2014 study by Pew Global

Across the 43 nations surveyed by Pew, a median of 49% expressed a favorable view of China, compared to 32% thinking of them unfavorably.

However, China's overall image in Europe and the U.S. was mostly negative. Only 35% of Americans had a positive view of China, whereas 55% were negative.

A future China - Africa superpower?

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April 2016.

The U.S. and China are competing fiercely over African business, says Lekorwe.

"I think the Chinese do everything they possibly can to become number one," he says.

"They want to become the number one superpower."

However, an increased Chinese influence over Africa may cause trouble in the future, and perhaps stifle the development of democracy, Lekorwe says.