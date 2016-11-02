Here's how to see the biggest supermoon since 1948

Story highlights November 14 supermoon will be biggest in almost 70 years

Next supermoon is in mid-December

(CNN) If you step outside on November 14, you might notice the moon is looking bigger and brighter than usual.

Bigger in fact, than it has appeared at any point in the last 68 years, say scientists.

This month's supermoon, the penultimate of the year, will be the biggest so far of the 21st century.

We won't see its like again until 2034, so make sure you get a look.

Supermoon

Read More