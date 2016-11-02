How well do you know Japan?Kate Springer, for CNNUpdated 9:30 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. (CNN)From Cup Noodles to Tamagotchis, Japanese culture is full of surprises.Content by LendingTreeRates hit 2.75% APR (15 yr). See if you're eligible Reverse mortgage: Worth the risk? Fastest way to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt Vets could receive up to $42k with these VA benefits Transfer your debt to a card with 0% APR for up to 21 months Content from our partnersForget Apple! Here's a better stock to buy Motley Fool Can you name these clouds? Mother Nature Network He made 21,078% buying Amazon. Here's his new pick Motley Fool Why dark skies matter Mother Nature Network 2 guys on Shark Tank just blew everyone's mind Motley Fool