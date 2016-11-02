Breaking News

Giant kites to celebrate the dead in Guatemala

By Karla Pequenino, CNN

Updated 2:19 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

The Barriletes Gigantes festival is celebrated every year on the first and second of November in Guatemala.
(CNN)Massive, colorful, kites soar across the skies in Sumpango and Santiago -- both in the region of Sacatepequez, Guatemala -- as hundreds of people roam to cemeteries to honor their dead.

The tradition, which takes place on the first and second of November of each year, is part of the All Saints' Day celebrations.
    Many countries worldwide mark the date in honor of Christian saints with family gatherings and silent prayers. But Guatemala's residents transform their country into the land of colors with their Barriletes Giantes -- Giant Kites, in English -- festival.
    Massive kites, between 4 and 15 meters in diameter, are painted by hand throughout the year and flown over the graves of their family members, while flowers are deposited on the ground.
    The people share their favorites on social media, under the hashtag #barriletesgigantes.
    It is one of the country's main cultural events and it is considered part of their cultural heritage. Tourists from around the world come for the event that dates back to the pre-Colombian era, before the appearance of European influences on the American continent.
    Back then, the colorful kites represented the union of the underworld with the world of the living.
    "The weavings and kites are important cultural symbols and tied to specific ethno-linguistic Mayan identity in Guatemala, with designs depicting specific family stories, including, at times, government oppression and economic conditions ," wrote professor Michael K. Steinberg, from the University of Alabama, in a report about the Guatemalan traditions.

    The day eventually evolved to become part of the All Saints Day celebrations.
    But nowadays the messages displayed in the kites are not meant as messages to the dead.
    "The motifs used in the kites do not correspond in any way to some sort of symbolism used communicate with the dead," said the Cultural Development Association of Santiago, ASODEC, in a statement.
    Instead, the kites are used to promote feelings of peace and companionship for the living.

    Several people are needed to launch the massive, heavy kites.
    Young men and children join together in teams to raise the kites and compete amicably with each other as everyone wants to keep their kite in the air for as long as possible.
    Meanwhile, locals cheer for their favorite teams and fill the air with sounds of joy as they remember departed relatives and friends.