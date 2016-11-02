Story highlights Guatemala residents honor their dead with giant kites

The largest kites can be up to 15 meters in diameter

(CNN) Massive, colorful, kites soar across the skies in Sumpango and Santiago -- both in the region of Sacatepequez, Guatemala -- as hundreds of people roam to cemeteries to honor their dead.

The tradition, which takes place on the first and second of November of each year, is part of the All Saints' Day celebrations.

Many countries worldwide mark the date in honor of Christian saints with family gatherings and silent prayers. But Guatemala's residents transform their country into the land of colors with their Barriletes Giantes -- Giant Kites, in English -- festival.

Massive kites, between 4 and 15 meters in diameter, are painted by hand throughout the year and flown over the graves of their family members, while flowers are deposited on the ground.

The people share their favorites on social media, under the hashtag #barriletesgigantes.

Uno de los mejores #BarriletesGigantes que pude apreciar hoy en #Sumpango pic.twitter.com/t1wos73X2A — Cristian Peláez (@Cristian_Pelaez) November 2, 2016

