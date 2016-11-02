Breaking News

'I'm going to have a heart attack': Cubs, Indians fans losing their minds

By David Williams, CNN

Updated 5:28 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
Hide Caption
1 of 71
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
2 of 71
Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in game 6.
Hide Caption
3 of 71
Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
4 of 71
Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
5 of 71
Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
Hide Caption
6 of 71
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
Hide Caption
7 of 71
Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
Hide Caption
8 of 71
Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
9 of 71
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians&#39; Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians' Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
10 of 71
Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
11 of 71
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
Hide Caption
12 of 71
A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
Hide Caption
13 of 71
Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
Hide Caption
14 of 71
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Hide Caption
15 of 71
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Hide Caption
16 of 71
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Hide Caption
17 of 71
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians&#39; Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
18 of 71
The Cubs&#39; Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
19 of 71
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
20 of 71
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
21 of 71
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Hide Caption
22 of 71
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Hide Caption
23 of 71
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Hide Caption
24 of 71
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can&#39;t make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians&#39; Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
25 of 71
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Hide Caption
26 of 71
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Hide Caption
27 of 71
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs&#39; Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs' Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
28 of 71
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
29 of 71
Cleveland Indians&#39; Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can&#39;t make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
30 of 71
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can&#39;t catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs&#39; Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
31 of 71
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
32 of 71
Chicago Cubs&#39; Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
33 of 71
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Hide Caption
34 of 71
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
35 of 71
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
36 of 71
Actor Bill Murray sings &quot;Take Me Out to the Ball Game&quot; during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Hide Caption
37 of 71
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
38 of 71
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
39 of 71
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
40 of 71
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
41 of 71
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
42 of 71
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Hide Caption
43 of 71
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
44 of 71
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
45 of 71
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
Hide Caption
46 of 71
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
Hide Caption
47 of 71
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Hide Caption
48 of 71
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
49 of 71
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
50 of 71
Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
51 of 71
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Hide Caption
52 of 71
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
53 of 71
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
Hide Caption
54 of 71
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
55 of 71
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
56 of 71
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Hide Caption
57 of 71
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
58 of 71
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Hide Caption
59 of 71
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Hide Caption
60 of 71
Cleveland&#39;s Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
Hide Caption
61 of 71
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland&#39;s Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Hide Caption
62 of 71
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland&#39;s Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Hide Caption
63 of 71
Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Hide Caption
64 of 71
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Hide Caption
65 of 71
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Hide Caption
66 of 71
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Hide Caption
67 of 71
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Hide Caption
68 of 71
Cleveland&#39;s Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Hide Caption
69 of 71
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
Hide Caption
70 of 71
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
Hide Caption
71 of 71
16 WORLD SERIES game 6 110115 WORLD SERIES game 6 110114 WORLD SERIES game 6 110111 WORLD SERIES game 6 110110 WORLD SERIES game 6 110107 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED08 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED05 WORLD SERIES game 6 110104 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED02 WORLD SERIES game 6 110106 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED01 WORLD SERIES game 6 110109 WORLD SERIES game 6 1101 RESTRICTED08 World Series Game 5 103009 World Series Game 5 103010 World Series Game 5 103011 World Series Game 5 103007 World Series Game 5 103006 World Series Game 5 103005 World Series Game 5 103003 World Series Game 5 103001 World Series Game 5 103012 World Series Game 5 103011 World Series Game 4 102909 World Series Game 4 102906 World Series Game 4 102904 World Series Game 4 102908 World Series Game 4 102902 World Series Game 4 102905 World Series Game 4 102907 World Series Game 4 102903 World Series Game 4 102901 World Series Game 4 102916 World Series Game 3 102818 17 World Series Game 3 102814 World Series Game 3 102811 World Series Game 3 102813 World Series Game 3 102810 World Series Game 3 102815 World Series Game 3 102808 World Series Game 3 102812 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED07 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED05 World Series Game 3 102802 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED04 World Series Game 3 102801 World Series Game 3 1028 RESTRICTED13 World Series Game 212 World Series Game 210 World Series Game 209 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED08 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED06 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED07 World Series Game 203 World Series Game 211 World Series Game 205 World Series Game 2 RESTRICTED04 World Series Game 201 World Series Game 201 world series game 110 world series game 103 world series game 104 world series game 1RESTRICTED 06 world series game 105 world series game 107 world series game 109 world series game 108 world series game 102 world series game 108 World Series 2016 game one11 world series game 1

Story highlights

  • Game 7 will end long World Series drought for either Cleveland or Chicago
  • Fans are getting a little nutty as the first pitch approaches

(CNN)Hope, excitement, anxiety and joy. Throw in a bit of nausea and you'll get how fans in Cleveland and Chicago are feeling as they wait for the Cubs and Indians to face off Wednesday night in Game 7 of the World Series.

Lifelong Indians fan Randy Johnson says he'll be at Cleveland's Progressive Field the minute the gates open. The Denver IT manager flew in just to see the Series' last two games. He was excited to be sitting behind home plate for Game 6 and even more excited to see actor and Cubs superfan Bill Murray a few seats away.
    Now, as you might imagine, Johnson can barely contain himself.
    "I'm going to have a heart attack," he wrote on Instagram. "This is like the biggest game in baseball history. I can't even."
    Baseball writer Molly Knight had some advice for fans in Johnson's boat.
    Read More
    "Hello Cleveland and Chicago: stay hydrated today and avoid spicy and fatty foods that can mess up your stomach. Smoothies help w/nerves," she tweeted, adding, "Game 7s can burn holes through stomachs."

    Watching the World Series in Cleveland tonight for free 😂😂 #Cleveland #Cubs #Celtics #WorldSeries

    A video posted by i like the celtics (@greenrunsdeep) on

    Another Instagrammer, greenrunsdeep, doesn't have prime seats -- or any seats for that matter -- but he will have a great story. The Celtics fan is in Cleveland to watch his team play the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday and says he brought some extra money for Game 7 tickets.
    He ended up spending $20 on a good parking space instead. When he stands on the trunk of his rental car, he said he can peer over the outfield wall and into the ballpark. Luckily, he bought the rental car insurance.
    That wasn't the only bold decision in Cleveland this week. A brave Cubs fan managed to climb a flagpole at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and fly the "W" flag that's become a Cubs trademark.
    MLB Indians writer Jordan Bastian says fans were gathering outside the stadium a full five hours before the first pitch. He shared a picture of a kid there who was apparently playing hooky.
    He was hard at work making signs, including one that said "I don't always skip school, but when I do 'I' beat the Cubs." At least he can tell his teachers he was working on his penmanship.
    In Chicago, fans have been lining up at Wrigleyville bars for hours -- they clearly got the memo about hydration.
    At least they'll have an excuse. The Cubs tweeted out an official letter excusing fans from work, school and any other responsibilities that may be disrupted by Game 7 festivities.
    The note probably won't be accepted by Cleveland-area schools, unfortunately. So that kid outside the stadium is on his own.