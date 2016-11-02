'Vote Trump' painted on black church set ablaze in Mississippi

Story highlights Fire, vandalism reported at black church in Mississippi; no injuries reported

FBI investigating whether any civil rights crimes were committed, Jackson office says

(CNN) It's a common refrain on political yard signs this time of year. But someone took their fervor for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to another level at a black church in Mississippi, authorities say.

Vandals set the Hopewell Baptist Church in Greenville ablaze and scrawled the words "Vote Trump" in crude, white spray paint across the outside of the building Tuesday night.

There were no reports of injuries.

Because it's an African-American church, the FBI is working "with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to determine if any civil rights crimes were committed," said a statement from the FBI's office in Jackson, the state capital.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Mississippi State Fire Marshal's office, ATF special agent Joseph Frank said.

