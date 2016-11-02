Jury selected in Michael Slager trial in Walter Scott killing

Story highlights Ex-North Charleston, South Carolina, police Officer Michael Slager has pleaded not guilty

The jury is made up of 11 whites and one African-American

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) A jury of 11 whites and one black was seated Wednesday to hear the case against Michael Slager, the former North Charleston, South Carolina, police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Walter Scott.

The six white men, five white women and one black man will hear opening statements Thursday morning in the case, which drew national attention in 2015 after video emerged showing Slager shooting Scott as he ran away. Scott was black; Slager is white.

The graphic video sparked outrage and reignited a national conversation about race and policing.

