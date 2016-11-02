Two Iowa officers killed in apparent ambush attacks

(CNN)Two police officers were killed in two separate ambush shootings near Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said.
The first officer, who worked for the Urbandale Police Department, was killed shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after responding to shots fired in Urbandale, northwest of Des Moines.
Authorities said the officer, still seated in a squad car, was found dead at the scene.
About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines police officer found another officer from the same department dead at a nearby intersection.
The second officer, just like the first, also was seated in his patrol vehicle. That officer was declared dead at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
"On the surface, it doesn't look like there was any interaction between these officers and whoever the coward is who shot them while they sat in their cars," Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is still at large, authorities said.