Happy Wednesday. Just think, this time next week, we'll be done with this crazy election. (We hope!).
1. MH370
Those theories that the pilot deliberately flew Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 into the ocean? Toss them away. A new report provides the clearest picture yet of one of aviation's greatest mysteries. It says the plane was plummeting toward the sea with no one in control when it made its last satellite communication. It may have been falling at a rate of 25,000 feet per minute!
2. Campaign 2016
Sorry, Hillary Clinton. The FBI's looked several times for any connection between Russia and the Trump campaign - and found nothing. More bad news for the Dems: Fewer African-Americans have cast early votes than they did in 2012 in key battleground states like North Carolina.
3. Mosul
In the fight to reclaim Mosul, nature has handed an unusual advantage to ISIS: a sandstorm. Already, Iraqi forces are less familiar with the terrain of the city, and the reduced visibility isn't helping. Once they enter the city, there's another worry: human shields - thousands of them.
4. Colonial pipeline
Yep, just as we thought, gas prices have already started to rise after the Colonial Pipeline rupture. Gasoline futures spiked as much as 16 cents a gallon, so a hike at the pump is almost a certainty. The good news: The pain is temporary. The pipeline should be up and running next week.
5. World Series
Is there anything better in sports than a Game 7? The Cubs slammed the Indians 9-3 to set up tonight's winner-take-all. The Indians haven't won this thing since '48, but the Cubbies haven't been World Series champs since '08. That's 1908, so they're probably the nation's sentimental favorites.
The house always wins
She thought she won $43 million on a slot machine; the casino said it was a mistake and offered her a steak dinner instead. Now that's tough to swallow.
Dad of the year
His daughter was going to miss out on trick-or-treating because they were flying. So dad just brought the candy party to the friendly skies.
Thanks internet
A man whose wife died during childbirth gets an assist from the internet when he tried to recover a lullaby she recorded for their son.
#TIL ...
There's an entire chapter in Amelia Earhart's life that history ignores, says new research: She died as a castaway, not in a plane crash.
Name games
What's it like to have the same names as the 2016 candidates? Facebook suspends you all the time, but you do get to hang out at Trump Tower.
Three-year-old Josiah crashed his bike in a gnarly spill, but he didn't care. He just wanted to make sure dad caught it all on video.