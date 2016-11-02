Breaking News

Dakota Access Pipeline protest: Standoff over makeshift bridge

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 4:23 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Built on sacred land: 'It's going to be a battle'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Built on sacred land: 'It's going to be a battle' 02:16

Story highlights

  • Police pull the bridge apart with a boat after receiving orders from Army Corps of Engineers
  • Dakota Access LLC bought 6,000 acres of the Cannon Ball Ranch, according to media reports

(CNN)Wednesday brought another spell of Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrations in North Dakota, with protesters employing a little civil engineering by building a footbridge across Cantapeta Creek, just west of the Missouri River, authorities said.

"Law enforcement is currently engaged in a standoff with protesters on the banks of the Cantapeta Creek," said a news release from the Morton County Sheriff's Department. "Protesters are trying to gain access onto private property also known as the Cannon Ball Ranch."
    Police saw protesters building "a handmade, wooden pedestrian bridge" early Wednesday morning, police said.
    The US Army Corps of Engineers ordered the Morton County Sheriff's Department to remove the makeshift bridge and arrest protesters trying to cross it with criminal trespass.
    Sacred land at center of dispute
    Read More
    "Officers responded and ordered protesters to remove themselves from the bridge and notified them that if they cross the bridge they would be arrested," the news release said.
    Once police pulled the bridge apart with a boat, protesters swam and used their own boats to cross the river, police said.
    Protesters are being warned that anyone crossing the river to enter private or Corps of Engineers property will be arrested and could be charged with violating numerous federal and state laws.
    Tribe members make their way back to the camp on Saturday, October 29. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/07/us/dakota-access-pipeline-visual-guide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dakota Access Pipeline&lt;/a&gt; is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Construction of the pipeline will &quot;destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts,&quot; the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Tribe members make their way back to the camp on Saturday, October 29. The Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Construction of the pipeline will "destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts," the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau, of Belcourt, both enrolled members in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, don slogans opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline on October 29, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who participated in a peaceful protest outside the North Dakota state capitol, say they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau, of Belcourt, both enrolled members in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, don slogans opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline on October 29, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who participated in a peaceful protest outside the North Dakota state capitol, say they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Friday, October 28, near the spot where &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/29/us/dakota-pipeline-standing-rock-sioux/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline &lt;/a&gt;were evicted from private property a day earlier.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Friday, October 28, near the spot where protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline were evicted from private property a day earlier.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, North Dakota, on Thursday, October 27.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, North Dakota, on Thursday, October 27.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    An unidentified Dakota Access Pipeline protester is arrested inside the Front Line Camp as law enforcement surrounds the camp to remove the protesters from the property on October 27.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    An unidentified Dakota Access Pipeline protester is arrested inside the Front Line Camp as law enforcement surrounds the camp to remove the protesters from the property on October 27.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    On October 27, tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off private land in Morton County, North Dakota, where they had camped to block construction.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    On October 27, tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off private land in Morton County, North Dakota, where they had camped to block construction.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    A Dakota Access Pipeline protester shows where he was hit by a shotgun bean bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on October 27 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    A Dakota Access Pipeline protester shows where he was hit by a shotgun bean bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on October 27 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    JR American Horse leads a march to the Dakota Access Pipeline site in southern Morton County, North Dakota. Several hundred protesters marched about a mile up Highway 1806 on Friday, September 9, to the area of the pipeline site.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    JR American Horse leads a march to the Dakota Access Pipeline site in southern Morton County, North Dakota. Several hundred protesters marched about a mile up Highway 1806 on Friday, September 9, to the area of the pipeline site.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8, to protest in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe argues that the pipeline, which would cross four states to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois, threatens water supplies and has already disrupted sacred sites.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8, to protest in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe argues that the pipeline, which would cross four states to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois, threatens water supplies and has already disrupted sacred sites.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    People hang a sign near a sacred burial ground on September 4 that they say was disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Proponents say the project could be an economic boon for the region.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    People hang a sign near a sacred burial ground on September 4 that they say was disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Proponents say the project could be an economic boon for the region.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march to a burial ground on September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline&#39;s developer, Energy Transfer Partners, has predicted the project would help the United States become less dependent on importing oil from unstable regions of the world.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march to a burial ground on September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline's developer, Energy Transfer Partners, has predicted the project would help the United States become less dependent on importing oil from unstable regions of the world.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Native Americans on September 4 march to the site of a sacred burial ground near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Those seeking to halt construction warn of an environmental disaster that would destroy sacred Native American sites.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Native Americans on September 4 march to the site of a sacred burial ground near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Those seeking to halt construction warn of an environmental disaster that would destroy sacred Native American sites.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he doesn&#39;t support moving more crude oil from North Dakota. He told CNN affiliate KFYR that Americans should look for alternative and renewable sources of energy.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he doesn't support moving more crude oil from North Dakota. He told CNN affiliate KFYR that Americans should look for alternative and renewable sources of energy.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to a sacred burial ground on September 4 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the pipeline &quot;threatens the tribe&#39;s environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance to the tribe.&quot;
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to a sacred burial ground on September 4 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the pipeline "threatens the tribe's environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance to the tribe."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where hundreds of people have gathered to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe&#39;s protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where hundreds of people have gathered to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on September 3.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on September 3.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Photos: North Dakota oil pipeline protests
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    08 North Dakota oil pipeline 103001 North Dakota oil pipeline 103002 North Dakota oil pipeline 103003 North Dakota oil pipeline 103004 North Dakota oil pipeline 103006 North Dakota oil pipeline 103005 North Dakota oil pipeline 103001 North Dakota oil pipeline02 North Dakota oil pipeline03 North Dakota oil pipeline06 North Dakota oil pipeline04 North Dakota oil pipeline05 North Dakota oil pipeline10 North Dakota oil pipeline07 North Dakota oil pipeline08 North Dakota oil pipeline09 North Dakota oil pipeline
    According to the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, the 7,500-acre ranch is at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers, just north of the town of Cannon Ball and about 40 miles south of Bismarck.
    Why your friends check in at Standing Rock
    Cannon Ball Ranch is one of the state's oldest, serving as a gathering point as early as 1865. Later, in addition to accommodating cattle, mules, sheep and hogs, it also hosted a hotel, a general store, ferry crossing, steamboat landing, telegraph station and stage line over the years.
    Media reports indicate that Dakota Access LLC, the company building the pipeline that has sparked the protests, bought 6,000 acres of the ranch in September.
    By the numbers

    1,172 miles: Length of Dakota Access Pipeline

    30 inches: Width of the pipeline

    470,000: Barrels of crude oil to be moved daily

    374.3 million: Equivalent gallons of gasoline per day

    Sources: Energy Access Partners, US Energy Information Administration

    DAPL: Everything you need to know
    The Corps of Engineers OK'd the $3.7 billion project in July, setting off the showdown that continues today.
    On one side are proponents who say the 1,172-mile pipeline will transport valuable oil out of the Bakken Formation, a vast underground deposit where Montana and North Dakota meet Canada. There's an estimated 7.4 billion barrels of oil on the US side of the formation, according to the US Geological Survey.
    Not all Standing Rock Sioux are protesting
    On the other side are members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is suing the Corps and says the pipeline will "destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts." They're joined by environmental activists who worry about possible water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
    President Barack Obama entered the fray on Tuesday, saying that his administration is devising options to reroute the pipeline.