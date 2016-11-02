Story highlights Police pull the bridge apart with a boat after receiving orders from Army Corps of Engineers

Dakota Access LLC bought 6,000 acres of the Cannon Ball Ranch, according to media reports

(CNN) Wednesday brought another spell of Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrations in North Dakota, with protesters employing a little civil engineering by building a footbridge across Cantapeta Creek, just west of the Missouri River, authorities said.

"Law enforcement is currently engaged in a standoff with protesters on the banks of the Cantapeta Creek," said a news release from the Morton County Sheriff's Department. "Protesters are trying to gain access onto private property also known as the Cannon Ball Ranch."

Police saw protesters building "a handmade, wooden pedestrian bridge" early Wednesday morning, police said.

The US Army Corps of Engineers ordered the Morton County Sheriff's Department to remove the makeshift bridge and arrest protesters trying to cross it with criminal trespass.

Read More