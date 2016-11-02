Here's your essential World Series excuse note

(CNN) Unless you are saving a baby from a burning building or actively synthesizing the cure for cancer, there is no reason you shouldn't be watching Game 7 of the World Series tonight. This is history, pure and simple, and you don't need to be a baseball fan to appreciate the drama of what's at stake.

The Cubs haven't won a Series since 1908. The Indians haven't won since 1948. One team boasts Bill Murray as a fan, the other has LeBron. For one team, the night will end in heartbreak. For the other, the purest, most delicious joy.

Basically, whatever way this goes, it's going to be a complete banger and the Chicago Cubs want to make sure you are present for it.

The Cubs Twitter account has provided the perfect excuse note that absolutely anyone can use. (Except for you baby savers. Just DVR it or something).

Even if you aren't a Cubbies or Indians faithful, make yourself one for the day. It's okay, the Cubs said you could.

