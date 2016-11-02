Inmate strike leader says he's being punished for activism

Story highlights Kinetik Justice-Amun helped lead work strike in September

(CNN) Inmates in three states have joined a hunger strike that started with an Alabama prisoner nearly two weeks ago, according to an inmates rights group.

Kinetik Justice-Amun, whose given name is Robert Earl Council, began a hunger strike on October 21 to protest what he calls retaliatory treatment for his activism, said Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, spokesperson for advocacy group Free Alabama Movement.

Justice is an active member of the Free Alabama Movement, the principal organizers of a national inmate strike that started on September 9.

The strikers want several changes under the overarching theme of ending slavery in prisons, starting with rewriting the 13th amendment, which banned slavery except as punishment for a crime.

Justice was convicted of murder in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison.

