CNN Student News - November 3, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

November 3, 2016

With the U.S. presidential election just five days away, we're providing an in-depth explainer on what exactly the Electoral College is -- and what happens if there's a tie in the college on Election Day. Also featured is a look at how the U.S. Supreme Court chooses its cases. And we're reporting on the migrant camps springing up in Paris amid a housing shortage.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More