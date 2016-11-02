Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 3, 2016

Updated 6:15 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1103_00032404
sn.1103_00032404

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News - 11/03/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News - 11/03/16 10:00

Story highlights

November 3, 2016

With the U.S. presidential election just five days away, we're providing an in-depth explainer on what exactly the Electoral College is -- and what happens if there's a tie in the college on Election Day. Also featured is a look at how the U.S. Supreme Court chooses its cases. And we're reporting on the migrant camps springing up in Paris amid a housing shortage.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!