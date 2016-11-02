Breaking News

Believe it! Chicago Cubs end the curse, win 2016 World Series

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 4:39 AM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Story highlights

  • The Cubs have won their first World Series in 108 years
  • Miguel Montero's single with the bases loaded brought home Anthony Rizzo for what proved the decisive run

(CNN)The billy goat curse is dead.

The Chicago Cubs are World Series champions at long last, winning their first Fall Classic in 108 years, defeating the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings 8-7 in Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
    The Indians were down 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth, but they got to closer Aroldis Chapman, tying things up with an RBI double from Brandon Guyer and a two-run home run from Rajai Davis.
    Chapman lost the lead, Cleveland had the momentum, but then play was halted by rain before the start of the 10th inning. The delay lasted 17 minutes.
    When play resumed, Chicago got to work.
    Jason Heyward&#39;s speech during rain delay sparks Cubs to World Series win
    Jason Heyward's World Series speech helped Cubs win
    Kyle Schwarber got it started with a single off Bryan Shaw. Albert Almora Jr., came in to pinch run and advanced to second on a fly out from Kris Bryant. Anthony Rizzo was intentionally walked, bringing up Ben Zobrist.
    Zobrist, as he has throughout this World Series, delivered. His RBI double off Shaw drove in Almora Jr. After Addison Russell was intentionally walked, Miguel Montero's single with the bases loaded brought home Rizzo.
    The Cubs had eight different players record an RBI, the most of any team in a World Series Game 7.
    "It could not have been a more entertaining, difficult series to win," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.
    "I think beyond all that, I want to believe and I do believe this is good for our game moving forward, that we're attempting to seize young fans and not just to play the game, but to be fans of the game. You cannot be more entertained than you were over these last seven games. It's incredible. Of course, I'm not saying that just because we won, but because it's true."
    Schwarber went 3-for-5 and finished the World Series 7-for-17 with a .412 average and two RBIs. Zobrist, who went 10-for-28 (a .357 average) with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and five runs in the series, was named World Series MVP.
    World Series MVP Ben Zobrist of the Cubs poses with The Commissioner's Trophy after Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-7 in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    World Series MVP Ben Zobrist of the Cubs poses with The Commissioner's Trophy after Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-7 in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 91
    Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate with actor John Cusack.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Jason Heyward of the Cubs celebrate with actor John Cusack.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 91
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 8-7 in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 8-7 in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 91
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after scoring a run in the tenth inning of Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after scoring a run in the tenth inning of Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 91
    The grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay before the start of the tenth inning in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    The grounds crew covers the field during a rain delay before the start of the tenth inning in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 91
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians jumps over Chris Coghlan of the Cubs in the ninth inning in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians jumps over Chris Coghlan of the Cubs in the ninth inning in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 91
    Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs reacts after Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) hit a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs reacts after Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) hit a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 91
    Rajai Davis of the Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the Game 7 at 6-6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Rajai Davis of the Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the eighth inning to tie the Game 7 at 6-6.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 91
    Indians fans react as they watch outside of Progressive Field during Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Indians fans react as they watch outside of Progressive Field during Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 91
    Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the seventh inning of Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the seventh inning of Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 91
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 91
    Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after scoring runs on a wild pitch during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after scoring runs on a wild pitch during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 91
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after Jon Lester (not pictured) threw a wild pitch during the fifth inning, allowing 2 runs to score in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    David Ross of the Cubs reacts after Jon Lester (not pictured) threw a wild pitch during the fifth inning, allowing 2 runs to score in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 91
    Javier Baez of the Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Javier Baez of the Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 91
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs slides safely under Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fourth inning of Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs slides safely under Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fourth inning of Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 91
    Coco Crisp of the Indians hits a double during the third inning in Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Coco Crisp of the Indians hits a double during the third inning in Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 91
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians tags out Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs during the third inning of Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians tags out Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs during the third inning of Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 91
    Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs throws during the first inning of Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs throws during the first inning of Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 91
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning of Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning of Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 91
    The Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs stand for the national anthem prior to Game 7.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    The Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs stand for the national anthem prior to Game 7.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 91
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 91
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 91
    Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 91
    Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 91
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 91
    Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 91
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 91
    Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 91
    Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 91
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians' Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians' Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 91
    Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 91
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 91
    A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 91
    Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 91
    Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 91
    Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 91
    Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 91
    Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 91
    The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 91
    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 91
    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 91
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 91
    Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 91
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 91
    Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 91
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 91
    Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 91
    Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Cubs Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Cubs Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 91
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 91
    Cleveland's Corey Kluber is safe at first as Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland's Corey Kluber is safe at first as Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 91
    Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 91
    Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 91
    Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 91
    Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Indians celebrate after beating the Cubs 1-0 in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Indians celebrate after beating the Cubs 1-0 in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 91
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 91
    Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 91
    Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 91
    Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 91
    Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 91
    Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 91
    Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 91
    Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 91
    Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 91
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 91
    Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 91
    Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 91
    A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 91
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 91
    Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 91
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 91
    Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 91
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 91
    Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 91
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 2. He had a no hitter through five innings.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 2. He had a no hitter through five innings.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 91
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 91
    Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 91
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 91
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 91
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 91
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 91
    Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run homer in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run homer in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 91
    Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 91
    Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 91
    Cleveland fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    84 of 91
    Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 91
    Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 91
    Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 91
    Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 91
    Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 91
    Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    90 of 91
    Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
    Photos: World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
    Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 91
    It's the second championship in a row for Zobrist; the Illinois native was part of the Kansas City Royals' 2015 World Series-winning team.
    "Man, this one about made me pass out," Zobrist said.
    "I felt like the way that the series has been up and down and then Game 7 here, the elation of getting up early in the game and the feeling like we have the game in our grasp, and then it getting away in the bottom of the eighth, and having a little rain delay and coming back and scoring those two in the 10th."
    "It was just an epic battle," he continued. "We've been listening to Rocky's soundtrack the last three games. We've got our own Italian Stallion, Anthony Rizzo, that's been putting that on.
    "It was like a heavyweight fight, man. Just blow for blow, everybody playing their heart out. The Indians never gave up either, and I can't believe we're finally standing, after 108 years, finally able to hoist the trophy."

    Longest drought over at last

    The Cubs hadn't won a World Series since 1908, which was the longest drought in baseball. They also broke the curse set the last time they got this far 71 years ago.
    On October 6, 1945, a month after the end of World War II, a Chicago tavern owner named William "Billy" Sianis went to Wrigley Field, intending to attend Game 4 of the World Series with his pet goat, Murphy. But, according to the Billy Goat Tavern website, while both had tickets, the goat was denied entry. No animals were allowed in the ballpark, plus Murphy smelled bad.
    Sianis, according to legend, threw up his arms and proclaimed, "The Cubs ain't gonna win no more. The Cubs will never win a World Series so long as the goat is not allowed in Wrigley Field."
    They had not won since. Until now.
    The Cubs are the first team to come behind from a 3-1 deficit to win the World Series since the Kansas City Royals did it in 1985. Chicago also accomplished that feat by winning the final two games on the road. The last team to do that was the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates.
    With the Cubs' win early Thursday morning, the Indians now have the current longest dry spell between championships, last winning in 1948.

    Curse killers

    This Cubs roster was built by team president Theo Epstein, and he's helped kill a curse before. Epstein's previous job: General manager of the Boston Red Sox. In 2004, the team roster he built won its first World Series since 1918, ending the Curse of the Bambino.
    "It's fitting it's got to be done with one of the best games of all time," Epstein said with the World Series trophy in his arms, talking to Fox Sports. "It's unbelievable. What a testament to our players, their grit."
    Epstein said this title isn't just for the current team, and he can't wait to bring the trophy back to Chicago.
    "Our fans just deserve it so much, and all the former Cubs, everyone, this is for so many people -- (the late) Ernie Banks, (the late) Ron Santo, Billy Williams. ... We're bringing the trophy home to you guys. It's been a century in the making."

    Cubs lineup gets to Kluber

    Indians starter Corey Kluber had been dominant this postseason, including getting wins in Games 1 and 4. Entering Game 7, he allowed just three earned runs in 30 1/3 innings this postseason, striking out 35 with an ERA of 0.89.
    But Kluber struggled, giving up four runs on six hits in four innings. It was his first career game (134 starts, five relief appearances) where he failed to record a strikeout.
    In the top of the first inning, Dexter Fowler hit the first lead-off home run in a winner-take-all Game 7 to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.
    Cubs fans go crazy after World Series win
    Cubs fans go crazy after World Series win
    Cleveland answered in the bottom of the third inning, with Carlos Santana driving in Coco Crisp with an RBI single. Chicago, though, wasn't finished.
    In the top of the fourth, Bryant singled to left for the Cubs. Rizzo was hit by a pitch. Zobrist reached on a fielder's choice to put runners on first and third.
    A Russell sacrifice fly brought home Bryant to regain the lead. Willson Contreras doubled off the wall in center and drove in Zobrist to make it 3-1.
    In the top of the fifth, Javier Baez, the final batter Kluber faced, hit a solo home run. It was 4-1. In the same inning, a Rizzo single brought home Bryant for the fifth run. The Cubs were cruising.

    Ross redeems himself, makes World Series history

    In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, Maddon elected to take out his starter, Kyle Hendricks, with a runner (Santana) on first. In came Jon Lester, coming off two days' rest, and his catcher, David Ross. It didn't go so well for Chicago initially.
    Jason Kipnis hit a soft grounder. Ross' throw sailed past first base, and Kipnis reached on an infield single. Santana advanced all the way to third while Kipnis went to second on the Ross error.
    With Francisco Lindor at the plate, a Lester wild pitch bounced off Ross. On heads up base running, Santana and Kipnis scored to make it 5-3.
    But any second guessing of Ross was erased in the top of the fifth inning, when the 39-year-old connected on a solo home run to center to give Chicago a 6-3 lead. And with that insurance run came history. Ross -- playing in the final game of his career -- is the oldest player to hit a home run in a World Series Game 7, at 39 years, 228 days old, edging Willie Stargell (1979) by three days.

    More heartbreak for Cleveland

    This was the 60th extra-inning game in World Series history, and it was the fifth time that happened in a decisive game. The most recent instance also involved the Indians, and it too was a painful loss.
    It was 1997 in Game 7, and the Indians lost to the Florida (now Miami) Marlins on a walk-off single by Edgar Renteria in the bottom of the 11th inning after Indians closer Jose Mesa blew the save in the bottom of the ninth.
    And like 1997, this one is going to sting a while for Indians fans.
    "It's going to hurt," Indians manager Terry Francona. "It hurts because we care, but they need to walk with their head held high because they left nothing on the field. And that's all the things we ever ask them to do. They tried until there was nothing left."