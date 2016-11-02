World Series Game 7: Will Cubs or Indians break their curse?

Story highlights The Cubs, who haven't won a title in 108 years, are trying to become first team since 1985 to win World Series after trailing 3-1

The Indians, seeking their first title since 1948, will rely on ace Corey Kluber, who's trying to win his third game this series

(CNN) This is it.

By the end of Wednesday night's World Series Game 7 between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, one curse will be broken. For the other, the misery will remain.

The winner-take-all game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Cubs are trying to become the first team since 1985 to win the World Series after trailing 3-1. But there's a lot more history at stake than that.

The Cubs haven't won a World Series since 1908, the longest drought in baseball. The Indians currently have the second-longest dry spell, last winning in 1948. The 174 combined seasons between titles for the two clubs is the most in World Series history.

"It's been a very well-contested series," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Both sides have played really good baseball. They have been outstanding pitching. They have been outstanding pitching all year. All of a sudden, our offense is having a resurgence, which we need. Again, of course, of course we want to be the group that breaks the string. ...It's just correct and apt that we'd go seven games."

