World Series Game 7: Will Cubs or Indians break their curse?

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 3:38 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Story highlights

  • The Cubs, who haven't won a title in 108 years, are trying to become first team since 1985 to win World Series after trailing 3-1
  • The Indians, seeking their first title since 1948, will rely on ace Corey Kluber, who's trying to win his third game this series

(CNN)This is it.

By the end of Wednesday night's World Series Game 7 between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, one curse will be broken. For the other, the misery will remain.
    The winner-take-all game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Cubs are trying to become the first team since 1985 to win the World Series after trailing 3-1. But there's a lot more history at stake than that.
    The Cubs haven't won a World Series since 1908, the longest drought in baseball. The Indians currently have the second-longest dry spell, last winning in 1948. The 174 combined seasons between titles for the two clubs is the most in World Series history.
    Cubs force Game 7, could win first World Series since 1908
    Chicago Cubs force World Series Game 7
    "It's been a very well-contested series," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Both sides have played really good baseball. They have been outstanding pitching. They have been outstanding pitching all year. All of a sudden, our offense is having a resurgence, which we need. Again, of course, of course we want to be the group that breaks the string. ...It's just correct and apt that we'd go seven games."
    Starting for the Indians is ace Corey Kluber, who will try to win his third game this series. Over the last 30 years, only six other pitchers have made three starts in a single Fall Classic, the last being Chris Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.
    The Cubs celebrate after defeating the Indians 9-3 in Game 6 to even the World Series 3-3.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs hits two-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 6.
    Aroldis Chapman of the Cubs races Francisco Lindor of the Indians to the bag during the seventh inning in game 6.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs tosses the ball to Javier Baez (not pictured) for a force out in the sixth inning of Game 6.
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians rounds the bases after a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6.
    Jose Ramirez of the Indians makes a catch in the fifth inning in Game 6.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs is in action on the mound during Game 6.
    Indians fans congregate outside Progressive Field during game 6.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the third inning of Game 6.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs collides with the Indians' Roberto Perez in the first inning of Game 6.
    Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall of the Indians are unable to make a play in the first inning of Game 6.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 6.
    A general view during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.
    Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Cubs celebrate after beating the Indians 3-2 in Game 5.
    Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
    Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
    Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
    Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
    The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
    Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
    Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
    Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs' Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
    Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
    Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
    Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
    Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
    Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
    Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
    Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
    A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
    Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
    Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
    Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
    Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
    Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
    Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
    Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
    Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
    Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
    Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
    Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
    Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
    Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
    Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
    Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
    Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
    Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
    Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
    Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
    Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
    Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
    Kluber will go up against Chicago's Kyle Hendricks, who started Game 3 -- won by the Indians, 1-0 -- but did not factor in the decision.
    "It's an honor to even be a part of it, and we're going to give it everything we have," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "I can't imagine a better group of guys to go through something like this with. I'm looking forward to it already."
    This marks the 38th time in a best-of-seven World Series that the Fall Classic has extended to a final game. But clearly this isn't just any Game 7.

    A curse will end tonight

    For the Cubs, it's the second time they will play in a winner-take-all World Series Game 7. The only other time came 71 years ago in 1945 -- the last time they were in the World Series -- when they lost to the Detroit Tigers. That also was the year when the purported billy goat curse was put on the club.
    On October 6, 1945, a month after the end of World War II, a Chicago tavern owner named William "Billy" Sianis went to Wrigley Field, intending to attend Game 4 of the World Series with his pet goat, Murphy. But, according to the Billy Goat Tavern website, while both had tickets, the goat was denied entry. No animals were allowed in the ballpark, plus Murphy smelled bad.
    World Series misery will end soon for either the Cubs or Indians
    Sianis, according to legend, threw up his arms and proclaimed, "The Cubs ain't gonna win no more. The Cubs will never win a World Series so long as the goat is not allowed in Wrigley Field."
    They haven't won since.
    The Indians have been hexed, too, with the not-so-well-known curse of Rocky Colavito. Just before the start of the 1960 season, the Indians traded Colavito, the American League home run leader the previous year, to the Tigers for Harvey Kuenn. What followed were decades of agony. The team was terrible, spawning the 1989 movie "Major League."
    Can't watch the WS? The Chicago Cubs have your back.
    This is the second time in franchise history the Indians will play a winner-take-all World Series Game 7. The last time ended in heartbreak, when they lost to the Florida (now Miami) Marlins in 1997. Indians closer Jose Mesa blew the save in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Edgar Renteria won it for the Marlins with a walkoff single in the bottom of the 11th.