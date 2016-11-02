Wisconsin poll: Clinton leads, Senate race tight

Story highlights A new Marquette University poll shows Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 6 points in Wisconsin

(CNN) Hillary Clinton appears poised to keep Wisconsin blue while the state's Senate race is coming down to the wire, according a new poll released Wednesday.

The latest survey from Marquette University , its last before Election Day, found Clinton leading Donald Trump among likely Wisconsin voters, 46%-40%. Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein claimed the support of only 4% and 3%, respectively, in the poll.

Clinton's 6-point edge is similar to her margin in the previous Marquette poll in early October, which found the former secretary of state leading Trump, 44%-37%.

The Democratic nominee has held consistent leads in Wisconsin throughout the race. The state hasn't been carried by a Republican since 1984, but Trump's visit there on Tuesday stoked speculation that it might be an emerging battleground.

Last week's revelation that the FBI is reviewing new emails associated with Anthony Weiner, the former congressman and estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, jolted what was turning into an uncompetitive race.

