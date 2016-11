Another mishap for Navy's $360 million warship

Story highlights USS Montgomery hits lock in Panama Canal

Accident is third for ship in two months

(CNN) One of the US Navy's newest littoral combat ships can't catch a break.

In its latest mishap, the USS Montgomery, an Independence-class LCS that's been in service less than two months, sustained an 18-inch-long crack to its hull while passing through the Panama Canal en route to its homeport in San Diego.

The Montgomery (LCS-8) was traveling from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean through the canal's series of "locks" when it hit a cement structure known as the "center lock wall" while under the control of a local Panama Canal pilot, according to a statement to CNN from the Navy.

"The crack is located 8-10 feet above the waterline and poses no water intrusion or stability risk," the Navy said, adding that the ship has since exited the Panama Canal to continue its trip to San Diego as scheduled.

USNI News first reported the damage, which didn't require immediate repair.