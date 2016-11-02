Battle over tweets in Trump University case

(CNN) Lawyers for former students suing Trump University argue Donald Trump's statements on the campaign trail should be admissible in court and that the defense should not hide behind his status as the Republican nominee.

With the civil trial against Trump's now-defunct for-profit real estate school scheduled to begin November 28 in San Diego, attorneys on both sides of the case have fought in recent weeks over what evidence will be permitted in court.

In October, Trump's attorneys filed documents seeking to block all references to Trump's campaign rhetoric -- including his tweets, speeches and advertisements -- as well as media reports about him published during the campaign on the grounds that such citations could unfairly sway the jury, but the plaintiff's attorneys shot back in court filings Tuesday.

"Trump wants to rig the deck by hiding from the jury his own words," the plaintiff's lawyers wrote.

The lawyers who brought the class-action suit further argued Trump's comments leading up to the primaries and general election have covered a wide array of topics, and that excluding all of this content would amount to broad immunity.

