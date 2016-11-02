Polls: Clinton, Trump neck-and-neck in Florida; new results in NC, PA and Ohio

Story highlights In North Carolina, Clinton is up 3 points

Washington (CNN) A new slate of state-based polls released Wednesday shows Hillary Clinton up 3 points in North Carolina, while Donald Trump has a 5-point edge in the state of Ohio. Clinton has a tight lead on Trump in Pennsylvania and the two presidential candidates are tied in Florida.

Clinton has 47% support from likely voters in North Carolina to Trump's 44%, while Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson has 3% support, according to the Quinnipiac University swing-state polls

CNN's Poll of Polls for North Carolina, which averages the results for the five most recent publicly released North Carolina polls that meet CNN's standards, has Clinton leading Trump 46%-42%.

In Quinnipiac's Ohio survey, Trump leads Clinton 46%-41%, with 5% for Johnson and 2% for Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

