Polls: Clinton, Trump neck-and-neck in Florida; new results in NC, PA and Ohio

- In North Carolina, Clinton is up 3 points
- In Ohio, Trump is up 5 points
Washington (CNN)A new slate of state-based polls released Wednesday shows Hillary Clinton up 3 points in North Carolina, while Donald Trump has a 5-point edge in the state of Ohio. Clinton has a tight lead on Trump in Pennsylvania and the two presidential candidates are tied in Florida.
Clinton has 47% support from likely voters in North Carolina to Trump's 44%, while Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson has 3% support, according to the Quinnipiac University swing-state polls.
CNN's Poll of Polls for North Carolina, which averages the results for the five most recent publicly released North Carolina polls that meet CNN's standards, has Clinton leading Trump 46%-42%.
In Quinnipiac's Ohio survey, Trump leads Clinton 46%-41%, with 5% for Johnson and 2% for Green Party nominee Jill Stein.
Quinnipiac surveyed 602 likely North Carolina voters between October 27-November 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. In Ohio, Quinnipiac surveyed 589 likely voters between October 27-November 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Florida
In the Florida, Clinton has 46% compared to Trump's 45%, while 2% support Johnson and 2% are for Stein, according to the Quinnipiac polls. A CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday had similar results, with Clinton leading Trump 49%-47% among likely voters.
CNN's Poll of Polls for Florida has Clinton and Trump tied at 45%.
Quinnipiac surveyed 626 likely Florida voters between October 27-November 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
Pennsylvania
Clinton leads Trump 48% to 43% among likely voters in the state, while 3% support Johnson and 3% support Stein.
In the CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday, Clinton holds a 4-point edge among likely voters against Trump, 48% to 44% respectively.
Quinnipiac surveyed 612 likely Pennsylvania voters between October 27-November 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.