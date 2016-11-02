Paul Ryan: 'Republicans need to come home'

Story highlights Paul Ryan said three weeks ago that he could longer defend his party's presidential nominee

The Wisconsin Republican said earlier this week that he's already early voted for Donald Trump

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday urged Republicans to vote for their party's candidates -- including the GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump -- in what could be his final pitch before Election Day.

"Republicans need to come home," Ryan said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. "Republicans need to vote."

Ryan confirmed this week that he cast an early vote for Trump in Wisconsin, warning that a Hillary Clinton presidency would bring a torrent of scandals and investigations.

But Ryan's recent expressions of support for the real estate mogul mark something of a change.

It was only three weeks ago when Ryan informed his GOP colleagues that he would no longer defend the party's presidential nominee after a video emerged in which Trump could be heard making lewd and sexually aggressive comments about women.

