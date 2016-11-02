Obama on FBI: We don't operate on innuendo

Story highlights FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to members of Congress related to Hillary Clinton's emails

(CNN) President Barack Obama made his first public comments about the FBI decision to disclose its new review into emails that could be relevant Hillary Clinton's use of a private server while she was secretary of state.

Speaking to NowThisNews in an interview released Wednesday, Obama said he didn't want to meddle in the process. But he said it was important to follow a practice of not allowing intimations or suggestions to pervade the public's view of the case.

"I do think that there is a norm that when there are investigations we don't operate on innuendo and we don't operate on incomplete information and we don't operate on leaks," Obama said in the interview, which was taped Tuesday. "We operate based on concrete decisions that are made. When this was investigated thoroughly last time the conclusion of the FBI, the conclusion of the Justice Department, the conclusion of repeated congressional investigations was she had made some mistakes but that there wasn't anything there that was procecutable."

FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to members of Congress on Friday saying his bureau was looking into recently discovered emails that could pertinent to the investigation into Clinton's use of a private server.