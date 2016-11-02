Obama in North Carolina: 'The fate of the republic rests on your shoulders'

Story highlights Obama campaigned in North Carolina Wednesday

(CNN) President Barack Obama returned to North Carolina Wednesday more insistent than ever the state's college students and African-Americans cast ballots for Hillary Clinton, telling them "the fate of the republic rests on your shoulders."

But on his third campaign stop in the state since July, he also appealed to Republicans, saying certain standards transcend party politics.

"I want to speak not just to Democrats. I want to speak to Republicans here in North Carolina as well. I am obviously a partisan Democrat. I understand that," Obama said. "But we're not Democrats or Republicans first, we're Americans first, and there's a standard of behavior that we ought to expect of our leaders."

Obama told a crowd of more than 16,000 people gathered on a sticky afternoon on the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill he wanted to talk "bidness," framing the contest between Clinton and Donald Trump using his most urgent language to date.

"All the progress we hope to make over the next eight years, all of that goes out of the window if we don't win this election. And we don't win this election, potentially, if we don't win North Carolina," Obama said. "So I hate to put a little pressure on you, but the fate of the republic rests on your shoulders. The fate of the world is teetering and you, North Carolina, are going to have to make sure that we push it in the right direction."

