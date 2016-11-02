Jurors begin day 3 in Bridgegate deliberations

Story highlights Two former Christie aides each face nine criminal counts, including conspiracy and fraud.

The case stems from the 2013 lane closures on the George Washington Bridge

(CNN) A federal jury resumed deliberations Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey, in the criminal case related to an incident that is widely known as Bridgegate.

The case focuses on two former officials who worked in the administration of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Bridget Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, the former Port Authority deputy executive director, are each charged with nine criminal counts, including conspiracy and fraud.

The charges stem from their alleged involvement in the 2013 lane closures on the George Washington Bridge. Prosecutors allege that the closures were part of a plot to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who declined to endorse Christie, a Republican, in his re-election campaign.

The charges are based on a tranche of emails and text messages released in January 2014. In one email sent a month before the closures, Kelly wrote to former Port Authority official David Wildstein, "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."

Wildstein replied: "Got it."

