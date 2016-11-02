Day 3 deliberations end with no verdict in Bridgegate

Story highlights Two former officials who worked with Christie each face nine criminal counts, including conspiracy and fraud

The case stems from the 2013 lane closures on the George Washington Bridge

(CNN) The federal jury deliberating in the criminal case widely known as Bridgegate was released for the day Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day without a verdict.

The jurors are slated to resume deliberations in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. They were released early to allow the court to handle some legal issues, according to a staff member for US District Court Judge Susan Wigenton. Attorneys went inside the courtroom multiple times on Wednesday, but media was not permitted to enter.

The case focuses on two former officials who worked in and with the administration of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Bridget Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, the former Port Authority deputy executive director who is a political appointee, are each charged with nine criminal counts, including conspiracy and fraud.

The charges stem from their alleged involvement in the 2013 lane closures on the George Washington Bridge. Prosecutors allege that the closures were part of a plot to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who declined to endorse Christie, a Republican, in his re-election campaign.

The charges are based on a tranche of emails and text messages released in January 2014. In one email sent a month before the closures, Kelly wrote to former Port Authority official David Wildstein, "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."

Read More