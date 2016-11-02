Pelosi on Comey: 'Maybe he's not in the right job'

Story highlights Pelosi said Comey had made a "mistake" by sending a letter to Congress about the new review of emails potentially related to Clinton's private server

"I think Huma used bad judgment in marrying Anthony Weiner," she added

Washington (CNN) House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that FBI Director James Comey is perhaps "not in the right job" given how he has handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email use.

Pelosi declined to say in an interview with CNN's Jamie Gangel that Comey should resign or be removed, but did not rule it out in the future.

"Maybe he's not in the right job," Pelosi said. "I think that we have to just get through this election and just see what the casualties are along the way."

The former House speaker said Comey had made a "mistake" by sending a letter to Congress about the new review of emails potentially related to Clinton's private server after not recommending prosecution earlier this summer. She alleged that he had a "double standard" given reports that Comey at other points did not want to use his agency to interfere in the election, adding that the new investigation is interfering in the race.

Pelosi also declined to criticize Huma Abedin, the close Clinton aide who is estranged from former Rep. Anthony Weiner. The probe into Weiner's alleged sexting with an underage girl sparked the new review of emails.

