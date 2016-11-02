Julia Louis-Dreyfus backs Clinton for climate stance

Story highlights In the clip, Louis-Dreyfus not only urges voters to support Clinton but all Democrats down the ballot

Washington (CNN) A fictional president of the United States is urging climate-conscious voters to make Hillary Clinton president.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays President Selina Meyer on the HBO show "Veep," cut a short video for progressive group NextGen Climate urging voters to support "Hillary Clinton and climate champions."

In the clip, Louis-Dreyfus not only urges voters to support Clinton but all Democrats down the ballot in order to elect environmentally-friendly leaders.

"I play a bombastic, woman-hating, narcissistic politician on my show and it's really super fun to watch," says Louis-Dreyfus, who then emphasizes, "but it's not a reality what any of us really wants."

The former "Seinfeld" star then takes a shot at the GOP presidential nominee and his lewd comments about women.

