Julia Louis-Dreyfus backs Clinton for climate stance

Story highlights
- In the clip, Louis-Dreyfus not only urges voters to support Clinton but all Democrats down the ballot
- The former "Seinfeld" star then takes a shot at Trump
Washington (CNN)A fictional president of the United States is urging climate-conscious voters to make Hillary Clinton president.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays President Selina Meyer on the HBO show "Veep," cut a short video for progressive group NextGen Climate urging voters to support "Hillary Clinton and climate champions."
In the clip, Louis-Dreyfus not only urges voters to support Clinton but all Democrats down the ballot in order to elect environmentally-friendly leaders.
"I play a bombastic, woman-hating, narcissistic politician on my show and it's really super fun to watch," says Louis-Dreyfus, who then emphasizes, "but it's not a reality what any of us really wants."
The former "Seinfeld" star then takes a shot at the GOP presidential nominee and his lewd comments about women.
"Donald Trump talks a lot about building a wall, his pervy love for (Vladimir) Putin, and fake colleges that he can make for profit. But not a lot about climate change. That's because he doesn't believe in it and it doesn't have a grabbable p----."
Pivoting to the Democratic nominee, Louis-Dreyfus says Clinton not only believes that climate change is real but "understands its disastrous consequences."
But Louis-Dreyfus also says Clinton will need help on Capitol Hill.
"Voting for Hillary isn't enough" Louis-Dreyfus says, highlighting the importance of voting for Democrats in congressional races, saying, "Senate Republicans have already vowed to stop her at every turn. It's a congressional co-blockade."