Washington (CNN) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday lambasted Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for revealing what he called the moral shortcoming of the United States.

The theocratic head of Iran was speaking to students ahead of the anniversary of the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979.

Khamenei said the comments Clinton and Trump had made in the presidential debates "are sufficient for the annihilation of the reputation of the United States."

He reiterated his remarks on Twitter and cast the presidential candidates' debate performances as a confirmation of what Iran had already said about the United States.

"In US presidential #debates two candidates revealed facts & calamities from US parts of which we had told before but some didn't believe it," Khamenei said.

