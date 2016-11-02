Story highlights One of Hillary Clinton's top aides is caught in the center of a probe into the nominee's emails

The FBI is investigating thousands of emails found on a laptop Huma Abedin

(CNN) Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's longtime confidant, is still slated to appear at a fundraiser for the Clinton campaign Thursday, her first appearance since the FBI's announced last week that it was investigating thousands of emails found on a laptop shared by her and her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner.

Abedin, whose name appears on an invite that went out to donors this week, will be joined at the event by famed designer Diane Von Furstenberg and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Normally a constant presence by Clinton's side for much of the campaign, Abedin has been off the campaign trail for five days.

CNN reached out to the campaign Wednesday to confirm the appearance and have not yet gotten a response.

A Clinton aide said Tuesday that Abedin was working from the campaign headquarters in Brooklyn.

