(CNN)Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's longtime confidant, is still slated to appear at a fundraiser for the Clinton campaign Thursday, her first appearance since the FBI's announced last week that it was investigating thousands of emails found on a laptop shared by her and her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner.
Abedin, whose name appears on an invite that went out to donors this week, will be joined at the event by famed designer Diane Von Furstenberg and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Normally a constant presence by Clinton's side for much of the campaign, Abedin has been off the campaign trail for five days.
CNN reached out to the campaign Wednesday to confirm the appearance and have not yet gotten a response.
A Clinton aide said Tuesday that Abedin was working from the campaign headquarters in Brooklyn.
Asked if she is staying away from the campaign plane because of the optics, the aide demurred.
"I wouldn't draw too many conclusions," the aide said.
Abedin's lawyer said Monday that the longtime Clinton aide, who started working with Clinton as an intern in the White House, had not been contacted by the FBI.
"She is there in Brooklyn and happy to cooperate if they ever want to talk to her. She has been very cooperative throughout the process," the aide said. "We don't see any reason, though, that they will need to. But, you know, there is a lot to wrap up this last week or two."
Abedin has hosted a number of fundraiser for the Clinton campaign and is likely one of Clinton's most recognizable aides. Supporters regularly ask her for photos at events.
Tickets to Thursday's fundraiser run from $500 to $10,000.
The event is being hosted by Constance Milstein.