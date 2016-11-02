Clinton more than doubles TV ad spending in final days

Story highlights The campaign is going from about $14 million to $32.4 million

Included in the last-minute $18 million influx is nearly $5 million in additional airtime in Florida

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton has money to spend and she's putting it into TV ads.

Her campaign has more than doubled its ad spending in this final week of the campaign, going from about $14 million to $32.4 million, according to data from Kantar Media/CMAG, a company that tracks political advertising.

Included in the last-minute $18 million influx is nearly $5 million in additional airtime in Florida, a toss-up state that Donald Trump must win to reach the White House.

At the same time, the Republican National Committee has made its first ad buy in support of Trump, putting up $2.9 million in five states -- Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Iowa -- and a new ad referencing news of a Clinton-related FBI probe.

