Why Clinton's closing message is so somber

Las Vegas (CNN) Hillary Clinton has said repeatedly that she wants to end the 2016 campaign "the way I started my career: Fighting for children and families."

"As soon as I got out of law school, I said, 'I don't want to do anything else other than work hard and advocate for kids and families,'" the Democratic nominee said last month at Ohio State University.

But in reality, Clinton heads into the final days of what has been a dark and divisive campaign by striking a somber -- and at times even alarming -- note about her opponent, Donald Trump.

Crisscrossing the country to win over undecided voters in battleground states over the past few days, Clinton has been warning voters about what a Trump presidency would look like, casting the Republican nominee as a sexist bully who is temperamentally unfit and unqualified to be commander in chief.

