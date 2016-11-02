Guantanamo detainees gear up for Election Day?

Story highlights The detainees watched the presidential debates

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton differ on Gitmo's fate

(CNN) It could be one of the most unusual "watch parties" for the voting results.

Detainees at Guantanamo Bay have television access, with some watching the past presidential debates. Now some off them might tune into Tuesday's election night coverage.

There are 60 detainees left at the facility and those in good standing have access to over 200 TV channels in various languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Farsi and Russian, according to Lt. Col. John Parks, a military spokesman for Guantanamo Bay.

"They have access to the television 24 hours a day," he told CNN. "Even when on lockdown for maintenance, the televisions are on."

He added, "The detainees keep up to date on US politics and several of the detainees did watch portions of the presidential debates."

Read More