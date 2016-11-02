Congressional Black Caucus chair warns of GOP voter intimidation

Story highlights "We're playing offense and defense," Butterfield said

Butterfield expressed confidence the black vote would pick up in North Carolina

Washington (CNN) The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus accused Republicans Wednesday of wanting to intimidate African-American voters in North Carolina in order to "nullify their votes."

"The Republicans are saying that they're going to intimidate African-Americans on Election Day to try to nullify their votes. We're playing offense and defense," North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Butterfield made the accusation as part of a discussion about African-American turnout in North Carolina, though he did not point to any particular incident. A message left with the Republican National Committee seeking response was not immediately returned.

The RNC is forbidden from engaging in any ballot security activities that might deter qualified voters from voting because of a decades-old consent decree that has been modified over the years and is set to expire at the end of 2017.

