Poll: Clinton and Trump tied in Colorado

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 8:59 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Story highlights

  • Clinton and Trump tied at 39% each in a four-way match-up
  • About 14% said they were undecided

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are tied for Colorado, according to a new poll in the battleground state.

A new poll released Wednesday from the University of Denver/Ciruli Associates shows Clinton and Trump tied at 39% each in a four-way match up with Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson at 5% and Green Party nominee Jill Stein at 4%, among likely voters.
    About 14% responded "none/other/don't know or it depends," which could be depressing the numbers behind each candidate.
    Colorado is a state that's been long thought to swing for Clinton, and a key part of her road to 270 electoral votes, and her campaign only recently re-launched television advertising there. Trump, however, has continued to campaign there.
    In a Quinnipiac University poll released October 17, Clinton had an edge over Trump with 45% to 37% among likely voters, with Johnson at 10% and Stein with 3% support. The survey's margin of error was plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
    In Colorado's Senate race, Democratic candidate Michael Bennet is leading Republican candidate Darryl Glenn by eight percentage points -- 48% to 40%.
    The poll surveyed 550 likely voters between October 29-31 and has an error margin of 4.2 percentage points.

    CNN's Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this report.