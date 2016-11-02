Poll: Clinton and Trump tied in Colorado

Story highlights Clinton and Trump tied at 39% each in a four-way match-up

About 14% said they were undecided

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are tied for Colorado, according to a new poll in the battleground state.

new poll released Wednesday from the University of Denver/Ciruli Associates shows Clinton and Trump tied at 39% each in a four-way match up with Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson at 5% and Green Party nominee Jill Stein at 4%, among likely voters.

About 14% responded "none/other/don't know or it depends," which could be depressing the numbers behind each candidate.

Colorado is a state that's been long thought to swing for Clinton, and a key part of her road to 270 electoral votes, and her campaign only recently re-launched television advertising there. Trump, however, has continued to campaign there.

