Bush family mum on voting for Clinton or Trump

Story highlights Jeb Bush responded to a question about his vote with two words: "Secret ballot"

A representative for George W. Bush says the former president still plans to sit out 2016's election

(CNN) George P. Bush says his grandfather and his uncle -- the 41st and 43rd presidents -- could "potentially" vote for Hillary Clinton over their own party's nominee, Donald Trump.

He said he was just "speculating." Other family members, meanwhile, are staying mum.

A representative for George W. Bush says the former president still plans to sit out 2016's election and will not comment further.

Jeb Bush, who has in the past said he would not vote for Clinton or Trump and suggested he could write someone in, responded by email to CNN's question about whether he has made up his mind about who he would vote for with two words: "Secret ballot."

