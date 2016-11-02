Obama to black voters: Trump would undo my legacy

Story highlights President Barack Obama addressed the "Tom Joyner Morning Show," a syndicated radio program

His new comments Wednesday echo a sentiment he's been making on the 2016 election trail

(CNN) In a strong appeal to black voters on Wednesday, President Barack Obama warned that if Donald Trump wins the election next week, the Republican presidential nominee would undo his administration's legacy.

"If we let this thing slip and I've got a situation where my last two months in office are preparing for a transition to Donald Trump, whose staff people have said that their primary agenda is to have him in the first couple of weeks sitting in the Oval Office and reverse every single thing that we've done," Obama said during an interview on the "Tom Joyner Morning Show," a syndicated radio program.

Obama's victories in the 2008 and 2012 elections were propelled in large part by his advantages among a broad and diverse coalition, including a mammoth margin of victory among black voters.

But there are signs that this year's Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton might suffer from lower turnout among black voters, something that Obama addressed Wednesday.

