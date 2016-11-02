Kelly Ayotte: 'I wouldn't want my daughter in the room' with Trump or Bill Clinton

Story highlights "I wouldn't want my daughter in the room with any of them," Ayotte said Wednesday.

"You know, and this isn't about my daughter," Ayotte added.

(CNN) Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is seeking reelection in New Hampshire, said in a radio interview Wednesday that she would not want her daughter in a room with Donald Trump or Bill Clinton, but added that "this isn't about my daughter."

In an appearance on WNTK 99.7, host Keith Hanson brought up Ayotte's daughter, asking, "Would you want -- let's fast forward four years and your daughter's 16 years of age -- would you have wanted your daughter to hear the conversation that Donald Trump had engaged in with a reporter from 'Access Hollywood' on that bus?"

"I think we all know the answer to that," responded Ayotte.

"At any point in time would you want your 16-year-old daughter in a room with Bill Clinton?" Hanson asked.

"I wouldn't want my daughter in the room with any of them," responded Ayotte. "But, the point of this, that, uh, you know, why would I want my daughter in the room with them? You know, and this isn't about my daughter. I love my daughter and um, you know, obviously being a mom is a very important to me."

