Military weighs mellower marijuana restrictions for recruits

Story highlights Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces plan to keep the military "relevant"

The military will look its rules on pot, physical fitness, tattoos and single parents

Washington (CNN) The military may not weed out recruits who used marijuana.

Speaking at City College in New York on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced a wide-ranging review of recruiting standards and practices to ensure they are not "unnecessarily restrictive."

The possible changes, outlined in a fact sheet distributed by the military, include a review of policies governing past marijuana use, tattoos, single parenthood and physical fitness standards.

Carter said reform was needed to keep the military "relevant for both today's force and tomorrow's" and to ensure America's best and brightest young people see a future in the armed services.

In the past, a recruit who tested positive for pot or admitted past habitual use of the drug could be rejected, according a report in the Military Times.

