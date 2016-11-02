Why some Latinos are backing Trump

Story highlights Raul Reyes: In a perfect world, no one would vote for Trump, given his bigotry, misogyny, Islamophobia and xenophobia

Our democracy is a multicultural jumble of ideas and opinions. Like it or not, Latino Trump supporters fit right in, Reyes says

Raul A. Reyes, an attorney and member of USA Today's board of contributors, writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) They are a voting block that is the object of curiosity and disbelief. They have been covered extensively by an incredulous media. They generate fascination as well as scorn.

They are Latinos for Trump -- and their existence cannot be denied.

Latinos actually support Trump for the same reasons that some other Americans do. Although their motivation may seem misguided, their support for Trump speaks to the overall diversity of the Latino electorate. Latinos for Trump are a product of factors both prosaic and complex.

