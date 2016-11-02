Opinion: How Clinton can seal deal with black voters

Story highlights Andra Gillespie: Hillary Clinton has a framing and a get-out-the-vote challenge with black voters as she enters the home stretch

Andra Gillespie is associate professor of political science and director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference at Emory University. She is the author of "The New Black Politician: Cory Booker, Newark and Post-Racial America." She is working on a new book, "African Americans and the Obama Administration: Substance, Symbols and Hope," due out next year, as well as another project on blacks and their relationship with the Republican Party. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Hillary Clinton has a framing and a get-out-the-vote challenge with black voters as she enters the home stretch of her campaign.

Those of them who do show up to vote Tuesday will largely vote for Clinton because they cannot fathom voting for the alternative. She just has to get enough of them out if she hopes to win. To do that, her campaign will have to do the hard work to make personal contact with these voters. And, at the end of the day, these types of activities --not the glitzy rallies and concerts -- are what drive up turnout.

At this critical moment in her campaign, Clinton and her team must take great care to address black Americans' concerns. For example, in the wake of police shootings and the emergence of Black Lives Matter, many young blacks are impatient with and intolerant of politicians who make campaign promises and then disappear after the votes are counted. She needs to persuade them of her sincere interest in their concerns, both now and beyond Election Day.

All of this has come into sharp focus as the election has tightened in the past few days, and as a new headline -- that fewer blacks are voting early -- has emerged. African-Americans, once the stalwart of early voting, have so far voted at lower rates than they did in 2012 in competitive states like Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Democratic campaigns are watching these numbers with quiet alarm, knowing that anemic black turnout can spell the difference between winning and losing elections.

A combination of factors contribute to the potential decline in black voter turnout. The absence of a black candidate like President Obama no doubt partly explains it, as does the fact that Democrats generally have not been as enthusiastic about this year's campaign as in years past. As November 8 approaches, I would urge observers to pay close attention to turnout rates across both age and racial groups, though, and redouble their efforts at get-out-the-vote operations.

