Syrian rebels have stepped up attacks to try to break the regime's siege of rebel-held eastern Aleppo

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has unilaterally declared a 10-hour "humanitarian pause" for Aleppo on Friday, a senior Russian official said Wednesday.

"A decision was made to introduce a humanitarian pause in Aleppo on November 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (3 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET)," chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest truce comes as fighting in the beleaguered city grows ever more deadly, with rebel assaults on regime-held parts of Aleppo claiming 84 lives over the weekend, the Syrian military said Monday.

The latest violence also wounded 280 people in western Aleppo, Syria's General Command of the Armed Forces said.