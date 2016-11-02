Story highlights The music helps "restore my faith and my peace," the Mosul blogger says

Bartella, Iraq (CNN) He has been secretly posting about Mosul since the summer of 2014, after the militant men in black overran his hometown.

He says he is an independent historian determined to let the world know what it was like to live under the brutal rule of ISIS. So he began writing a blog called Mosul Eye in which he tried to document aspects of life in Iraq's second-largest city. He risked being caught by ISIS and a punishment of death.

But he kept going, determined to let the world about know the suffering of his city.

He wrote about food shortages and power outages; the burning of library books and ancient places; the harsh new laws prescribed by ISIS and the equally harsh punishments for violating those laws -- including public executions.

In one of the first posts in 2014, Mosul Eye reported this: "ISIS fighters are carrying laptops which contain a database of civil and military records. They are launching checkpoints around the city, asking for people's IDs, looking for their 'wanted' people."

